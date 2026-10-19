Lydia Thomson: Of Field and Feathers – Opening Reception

Join Next Stage Arts for the opening reception of "Of Field and Feathers," a new exhibition by Townshend artist Lydia Thomson. Her drawings and paintings, made lately with natural walnut and indigo inks alongside graphite, take their subjects from the fields, hills and roadsides around her home on Deer Ridge Farm, finding loveliness in the weeds along the land's edges. The show also reflects a newer fascination with birds. Thomson taught for 35 years at River Gallery School in Brattleboro. Meet the artist, explore the exhibition and enjoy light refreshments. On view November 21–February 8 in the Next Stage Gallery.