Lydia Thomson: Of Field and Feathers – Opening Reception
Lydia Thomson: Of Field and Feathers – Opening Reception
Join Next Stage Arts for the opening reception of "Of Field and Feathers," a new exhibition by Townshend artist Lydia Thomson. Her drawings and paintings, made lately with natural walnut and indigo inks alongside graphite, take their subjects from the fields, hills and roadsides around her home on Deer Ridge Farm, finding loveliness in the weeds along the land's edges. The show also reflects a newer fascination with birds. Thomson taught for 35 years at River Gallery School in Brattleboro. Meet the artist, explore the exhibition and enjoy light refreshments. On view November 21–February 8 in the Next Stage Gallery.
Next Stage Arts
Free
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Next Stage Arts Project
802-387-0102
info@nextstagearts.org
Artist Group Info
Lydia Thomson
Next Stage Arts
15 Kimball HillPutney, Vermont 05346
802-451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org