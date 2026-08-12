Low Vision Fair
Low Vision Fair
Explore independent living supports, assistive technology, and resources for people with low vision and blindness!
Meet NABA staff and learn about services
Low vision reading & assistive technology vendors
Ask the Doctor Q&A
Community resources for independent living
For more information, contact Angel Brassard
abrassard@naba-vision.org
(518) 463-1211 ext. 241
Albany Marriott Hotel
12:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Mon, 19 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Northeastern Association of the Blind at Albany
518-463-1211
jcaba@naba-vision.org
Albany Marriott Hotel
189 Wolf RoadAlbany, New York 12205
(518) 463-4741
info@naswnys.org