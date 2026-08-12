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Low Vision Fair

Low Vision Fair

Explore independent living supports, assistive technology, and resources for people with low vision and blindness!

Meet NABA staff and learn about services
Low vision reading & assistive technology vendors
Ask the Doctor Q&A
Community resources for independent living

For more information, contact Angel Brassard
abrassard@naba-vision.org
(518) 463-1211 ext. 241

Albany Marriott Hotel
12:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Mon, 19 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Northeastern Association of the Blind at Albany
518-463-1211
jcaba@naba-vision.org
https://nabavision.org/
Albany Marriott Hotel
189 Wolf Road
Albany, New York 12205
(518) 463-4741
info@naswnys.org
http://www.naswnys.org/2016Conference