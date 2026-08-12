Love's a Joke Stand-Up Comedy Show

The Phoenicia Playhouse, as part of its 50th Season, presents a two-show summer comedy special: “Love’s A Joke” - Comedy Matinee & Comedy Night!

Love's a Joke is a raucous and not-to-miss comedy tour as America’s funniest entertainers and comedy couples take the stage to dish on marriage, sex, divorce, parenthood, fighting, weddings, and who (or what) they fantasize about when their spouse isn’t looking. They got married so you don't have to!

Featuring Vicky Kuperman & Max Cohen

Hosted by Kendra Cunningham

August 29th - Two Shows!

Comedy Matinee 2:00 pm (Doors @ 1:30 pm)

Comedy Night 7:00 pm (Doors @ 6:30 pm)

No Intermission

Ages 18+

Tickets at the Door: $25

Tickets In Advance: $20

Book Advance tickets online by clicking the button below:

Comedy Show Tickets

About the comedians:

Love’s A Joke Sizzle Reel: https://youtu.be/HKpe01aCi28?is=VWPVKTKOsJmQZxoA

Vicky Kuperman

Russian-born Vicky Kuperman has performed nationwide for over a decade and was named one of Huffington Post’s new comedians to watch. She's been seen on Live From Gotham, Nickelodeon, The Maxim comedy Showcase and heard regularly on SiriusXM.

Her comedy albums Love's a Joke, When I Could Feel, All Good! and Three's Comedy are in regular rotation on SiriusXM, and her book How to Spy on Your Neighbor was top 10 in political-humor on Amazon.

Radio & Podcast guest appearances include:

Tell me Everything, John Fugelsang, SiriusXM

RISK! podcast

Fake the Nation with Negin Farsad

Kiss 108 Matty in the Mornings

Parenting is a Joke

She‘s Got Issues

KOIN Portland Morning News

Front page spread of The Forward

In her comedy, she talks about everything from her Russian Family, World Travel, and marrying a younger guy, to her favorite topic: dogs. The three-week military tour for Armed Forces Entertainment she did was one of the greatest honors of her life. She entertained troops on 15 military bases and five countries across Europe.

She's the co-founder of the Love's a Joke tour, in which America's top comedy couples (married, divorced, cheating, what have you) perform around the country. She founded it with her husband but she does most of the work because she's the woman.

Max Cohen

Max's comedy career spans over 15 years. He's performed on five continents and too many states to remember. He is a regular panelist on John Fugelsang’s show Tell Me Everything on SiriusXM, and his albums Operation: Pastrami Sandwich and Love's a Joke are also played regularly on SiriusXM. He previously co-hosted the podcast Shut It Down! The Bar Rescue Recap Show and was featured on an episode of Bar Rescue on Paramount Network.

He brings the confusions and bewilderments of his life from the family dinner table to stages such as the Gotham Comedy Club, Broadway Comedy Club, and Stand Up NY. He was a semifinalist in The Great Long Island Laugh Off. Max has appeared in the New Orleans Comedy Arts Festival, Laughing Devil Comedy Festival, the SENE Film, Music & Arts Festival, and the Key West Comedy Festival.

He is also the co-producer of the Love's a Joke tour with his wife Vicky Kuperman, which means he just does what she tells him.

Kendra Cunningham

Originally from Boston, Kendra Cunningham has been named as a comic to watch by Time Out New York and has been compared to Groucho Marx and Mae West by the UK’s Chortle. She has previously been in the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival, The Glasgow Comedy Festival, and was a finalist in the Boston Comedy Festival for two years in a row. She has twice appeared on NBC’s Last Comic Standing gaining two spots in the top 100 jokes of the season. Her DryBar comedy special “On My Best Behavior” has almost 1 million views and is available on line as well as her special Meatball Therapy. She has two albums “Blonde Logic” and “Less Bitter, More Glitter. She recently launched The Compliments Collection, a fun line of hoodies, tees and gifts. You can get a copy of her humorous essays, Blonde Logic, on Amazon.