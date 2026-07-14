Living Landscape Series: Sky

Join us for the second installment of Spiral House Park's Living Landscape Series, an evening dedicated to exploring the story of the sky through science, history, ecology, and observation with with Ravensbeard Wildlife Center, Dr. Anton Seimon and Carla Rhodes.

Participants will experience the sky as both a living system and a source of wonder. As evening arrives, we'll turn our attention to weather, climate, and the many species that emerge after dark. Under the moon and stars, we'll explore the hidden lives of moths, flying squirrels, and other nocturnal creatures whose movements often go unnoticed. Together, these experiences invite us to see the sky not simply as a backdrop, but as a force that connects wildlife, weather, migration, and human understanding.