Living Landscape Series: Rock & Stone

Join us for the first installment of Spiral House Park's new Living Landscapes series, inviting visitors to experience the remarkable landscape through the lenses of geology, ecology, history, and art. Set on the grounds of our former bluestone quarry, the evening features a guided walk with renowned geologist Bob Titus, a presentation on the region's rich quarrying history by Jonathan Palmer of the Ulster County Archives, an exploration of the park's unique ecology with Becky Nesel, and a live stone-carving demonstration with property manager Rudy Numssen. Families can also enjoy free rock painting throughout the event. Together, these experiences reveal the ancient forces that shaped the Hudson Valley, the cultural history embedded in its stone, and the living landscape that continues to evolve today.