Living History Office Hours at Bennington Battlefield

Visit Bennington Battlefield State Historic Site on your own schedule for a wide-ranging conversation with a living historian who will have 18th century period clothing, accoutrements and weaponry on display. A table will be set up near the replica cannon on the hilltop. Free event, no RSVP required.

Bennington Battlefield preserves the site of a Revolutionary War battle between a detachment from British General John Burgoyne's invading army and New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont state militia commanded by General John Stark of New Hampshire and Colonel Seth Warner of Vermont. The battle was fought in two engagements on August 16, 1777 and resulted in a decisive victory for the Americans. As a result, General Burgoyne's army suffered irreplaceable losses and failed to gather the supplies needed for a timely push on to Albany. General Burgoyne surrendered to the Americans on October 17, 1777, after the Battles of Saratoga.

