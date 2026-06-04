Live Music Solaris Cruise with Perry Foster

Take a cruise on our completely silent solar-powered vessel on the Hudson River and let the music and the river take you away!

Perry Foster is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Arizona, based in the Hudson Valley, New York.

He has been performing for most of his life, with a diverse range from pub singing to art installation. Perry couples folk, jazz, rock. and klezmer into a signature style.

Perry has been awarded project grants from the Arizona Commission on the Arts, Scottsdale Public Art, and the Phoenix Art Museum. He served as artist-in-residence in the Gershwin Hotel (NYC), Whiskeytown National Park (California), and nue[box] theatre (Arizona). His ensemble won “Best Folk Album 2016” from YabYum Music.

