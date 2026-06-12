"Light and Transient Causes," exhibition reception
"Light and Transient Causes," exhibition reception
FRI Sept. 11, 6-9pm
Exhibition reception in conjunction with our Pop-Up Beer Garden
September 1 - December 5, 2026
Light and Transient Causes
In the 250th anniversary year of the Declaration of Independence, this exhibition takes its name from a line in the document that suggests that some grievances may prove too fleeting to justify revolution—and considers asymmetries of perception of what is deemed light enough to ignore, transient enough to postpone. Curated by Marisa Espe.
Opalka Gallery, Russell Sage College of Albany
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Opalka Gallery
opalka@sage.edu
Artist Group Info
occhig@sage.edu
Opalka Gallery, Russell Sage College of Albany
140 New Scotland AveAlbany, New York 12208
opalka@sage.edu