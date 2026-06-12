"Light and Transient Causes," exhibition reception

FRI Sept. 11, 6-9pm

Exhibition reception in conjunction with our Pop-Up Beer Garden

September 1 - December 5, 2026

Light and Transient Causes

In the 250th anniversary year of the Declaration of Independence, this exhibition takes its name from a line in the document that suggests that some grievances may prove too fleeting to justify revolution—and considers asymmetries of perception of what is deemed light enough to ignore, transient enough to postpone. Curated by Marisa Espe.

