LH Talk: Margie Ruddick's ONE LANDSCAPE: Conservation and Design

Margie Ruddick will talk about the link between her award-winning landscape design projects and her conservation work, promoting alternatives for safeguarding wild landscapes. Margie's native landscape, the wild coastal wash of Beach Hampton and Napeague, has influenced both her design work and the conservation initiatives of ONE LANDSCAPE, the collective she founded in 2016. She will present examples of projects that connect to larger ecological and cultural environments, taking a long-term, phased approach to design that is particularly crucial at the moment, given the flux and uncertainty caused by climate change. ONE LANDSCAPE's conservation initiatives at Napeague and in the Western Ghats of India bring together artists, scientists and policy makers to help transform the culture of development into one that places ecological integrity among its core values.

About Margie Ruddick

Margie Ruddick’s pioneering projects in landscape design, in places such as India, China, and Mexico, bridge the worlds of high design and ecology. Winner of the 2013 Cooper Hewitt National Design Award, Margie is also the author of Wild by Design (2016), an early call for rewilding. She is currently working on Restoration, a landscape memoir that looks at what "restoration" means in landscape design and in one's own life. Her non-profit ONE LANDSCAPE collective brings artists, scientists, policy makers, and community members together to collaborate on alternatives to conventional conservation plans for wild landscapes. Margie has taught at Harvard’s GSD, Yale University, The University of Pennsylvania, Parsons School of Design, Princeton University, and Bard College.