LH Talk: DayDreams Party | Celebrating the Launch of DayDreams Edited by James Salomon

In a world that commands your focus, LongHouse invites you to come to the garden with your DayDreams.

Join us for a reading and reception in celebration of DayDreams, a book created and edited by James Salomon chronicling the daydreams of artists that have been affiliated with LongHouse: Ai Weiwei, Bjorn Amelan, Laurie Anderson, Monica Banks, Noah Becker, Scott Bluedorn, Liz Collins, Renée Cox, Quentin Curry, Jeremy Dennis, Eric Fischl, Buckminster Fuller, Philip Glass, Melinda Hackett, Michael Halsband, Maren Hassinger, Lori Hawkins, Candace Hill-Montgomery, Alice Hope, Judith Hudson, Fitzhugh Karol, Benjamin Keating, Laurie Lambrecht, Richard Landry, Joel Mesler, Steve Miller, Oscar Molina, Jill Moser, Jill Musnicki, Jill Platner, Cheryl R. Riley, Ugo Rondinone, Toni Ross, Julian Schnabel, Sean Scully, Agathe Snow, Toshiko Takaezu, Lawrence Weiner, Mark Wilson, Dustin Yellin, and Almond Zigmund, among others.

This makes the daydream the perfect subject for an art book, for it stands in relation to everyday life as art does to the rest of society. Alone among us, painters and poets are granted–they grant themselves–the right to explore their own awareness, with no predetermined end in mind. This is not to say that they have no responsibility. On the contrary. Artists work just as hard, or harder, than anyone else, and almost invariably they do impose parameters on their creative practice, laying down a pathway through the vastness of what’s possible. That infinite expanse does remain on all sides though, not seen (for how could it be?), but rather felt.

- Glenn Adamson