Les Paul 111th Birthday Celebration: The Les Paul & Mary Ford Tribute Show with Tom & Sandy Doyle

Raise a toast to a legend. Celebrate Les Paul’s 111th birthday with an unforgettable Les Paul & Mary Ford Tribute performed live by Tom & Sandy Doyle on June 7 at 2:00 p.m. Cake will be served as we toast the birthday.

This isn’t a standard tribute set—it’s an inside-the-music afternoon with two artists who know the story firsthand. Stick around for a 30-minute audience Q&A and ask the questions you’ve always wanted to ask about Les—his sound, his inventions, and the nights that made music history.

About Tom Doyle: World-renowned luthier, sound engineer, and master guitarist, Tom Doyle served as Les Paul’s personal guitar technician, live-sound engineer, and close confidant for over 45 years from the mid-1960s until Les’s passing in 2009. He was the trusted hand behind Les’s instruments and experiments, and a key part of the legendary NYC residencies at Fat Tuesday’s and the Iridium.

Registration is required for this event, and open now. Reserve your spot today at www.mahwahmusuem.org or at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/les-paul-111th-birthday-tribute-with-tom-and-sandy-doyle. Tickets are $25 per person in advance, amd $30 at the door. Mahwah Museum Members and Students receive $5 off with their discount code. Not sure if you’re a member? Contact mahwahmuseum@gmail.com to find out.

The Mahwah Museum is open on Saturdays, October-June, from 1-4 pm. Admission to Mahwah Museum is $5 per person. Admission is free for children 18 and under, students, and Mahwah Museum members. The Museum is located at 201 Franklin Turnpike, Mahwah, NJ. Visit the museum website at www.mahwahmuseum.org for further details.

