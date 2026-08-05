Learn to Line Dance

Grab your boots and your besties for country night at Evermore!

Join us for country night at Evermore! We'll have line dancing instructors teaching different dances, DJ Mikey C playing your favorite country songs, a cash bar for 21+, and a custom branded cowboy hat popup shop from The Bramble Chain!

INCLUDED IN YOUR TICKET:

Admission into the event and participating in two line dancing classes with Learn 2 Line Dance professional instructors and an all-night DJ set from DJ Mikey C playing all of your favorite country hits with opportunities to request what you want to dance to as well as unlimited Photo Booth prints all night long! You'll also gain access to the cash bar from Ilium Bar & Brewing with exclusive themed cocktails and mocktails and shop a pop-up from The Bramble Chain!

AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE:

Custom branded cowboy and cowgirl hats and permanent jewelry from the Bramble Chain!

Beer, wine, and exclusive themed cocktails for 21+ with mocktails and soft drinks for 18+.

THIS IS AN 18+ EVENT