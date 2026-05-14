Celebrate the 200th birthday of artist Frederic Church with the premiere screening of WMHT Public Media’s new documentary Language in Landscape: The Art of Frederic Church. Through rare archival materials and exclusive interviews with leading experts, discover Church’s most iconic paintings, and see how his legacy continues to shape our current understanding of art, nature, and landscape. Explore Olana, Church’s greatest masterwork and a living work of art where ongoing efforts are restoring Church’s original intent and design.

The screening will be followed by a conversation with Sean Sawyer, President of The Olana Partnership; Elizabeth Kornhauser, Senior Curator for the Frederic Church Bicentennial Committee and Curator Emerita at the Metropolitan Museum of Art; and Victoria Johnson, author of the new Frederic Church biography, Glorious Country: How Frederic Church Brought the World to America and America to the World (2026), moderated by director Catherine Rafferty.