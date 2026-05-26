Lake George Land Conservancy: Next Gen Summer Solstice Garden Party

Hosted by the Lake George Land Conservancy’s Next Gen Committee, join us at Camp Chingachgook’s Boathouse for a Garden Party, celebrating the longest day of the year and supporting the LGLC’s land protection efforts for 2026. We’ll have seasonal food bites, cool drinks, and good news to share.

Enjoy live music by local musicians James Mullen, and the band Everly who will be playing lakeside. Check out Camp Chingachgook’s newest wake surfing boat donated by Boats by George last year! It’s an evening of good vibes, great company, wonderful music and a beautiful sunset over Lake George – with all proceeds benefiting the LGLC’s 2026 land projects.

This event is for young professionals, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone who loves Lake George. Come connect with new friends, support local conservation, and soak up some lakefront summer sun on the longest day of the year!

Tickets: $25 in advance | $30 at the door