Kuumba: A Day of Creative Exploration for Kids!
Kuumba: A Day of Creative Exploration for Kids!
Join the Alice Moore Black Arts & Cultural Center (AMBACC) for Kuumba: A Day of Creative Exploration for Kids! on Saturday, October 17, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at 135 South Pearl Street in Albany, NY.
Designed for children ages 4–12, Kuumba is a fun-filled day of hands-on activities that inspire creativity, curiosity, and imaginative play.
Children will enjoy a variety of engaging activities, including:
- Arts and crafts
- Storytelling
- Jewelry creation
- Dinosaur discovery
- Action figures and imaginative play
Participants will enjoy age-appropriate activities in three groups: ages 4–6, 7–9, and 10–12.
At AMBACC, we believe every child deserves opportunities to explore their imagination, express themselves creatively, and discover new interests. Kuumba provides a welcoming environment where children can learn, create, and connect with their community.
Refreshments will be provided, and children will have opportunities to win prizes!
Event Details
Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Location: 135 South Pearl Street, Albany, NY 12202
Ages: 4–12
Registration Deadline: October 14, 2026
Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1999535112347?aff=oddtdtcreator
For questions, contact info@alicemoorecenter.org or visit www.alicemoorecenter.org.