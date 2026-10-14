Join the Alice Moore Black Arts & Cultural Center (AMBACC) for Kuumba: A Day of Creative Exploration for Kids! on Saturday, October 17, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at 135 South Pearl Street in Albany, NY.

Designed for children ages 4–12, Kuumba is a fun-filled day of hands-on activities that inspire creativity, curiosity, and imaginative play.

Children will enjoy a variety of engaging activities, including:

- Arts and crafts

- Storytelling

- Jewelry creation

- Dinosaur discovery

- Action figures and imaginative play

Participants will enjoy age-appropriate activities in three groups: ages 4–6, 7–9, and 10–12.

At AMBACC, we believe every child deserves opportunities to explore their imagination, express themselves creatively, and discover new interests. Kuumba provides a welcoming environment where children can learn, create, and connect with their community.

Refreshments will be provided, and children will have opportunities to win prizes!

Event Details

Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: 135 South Pearl Street, Albany, NY 12202

Ages: 4–12

Registration Deadline: October 14, 2026

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1999535112347?aff=oddtdtcreator

For questions, contact info@alicemoorecenter.org or visit www.alicemoorecenter.org.