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Kuumba: A Day of Creative Exploration for Kids!

Kuumba: A Day of Creative Exploration for Kids!

Join the Alice Moore Black Arts & Cultural Center (AMBACC) for Kuumba: A Day of Creative Exploration for Kids! on Saturday, October 17, from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM at 135 South Pearl Street in Albany, NY.

Designed for children ages 4–12, Kuumba is a fun-filled day of hands-on activities that inspire creativity, curiosity, and imaginative play.

Children will enjoy a variety of engaging activities, including:

- Arts and crafts
- Storytelling
- Jewelry creation
- Dinosaur discovery
- Action figures and imaginative play

Participants will enjoy age-appropriate activities in three groups: ages 4–6, 7–9, and 10–12.

At AMBACC, we believe every child deserves opportunities to explore their imagination, express themselves creatively, and discover new interests. Kuumba provides a welcoming environment where children can learn, create, and connect with their community.

Refreshments will be provided, and children will have opportunities to win prizes!

Event Details

Date: Saturday, October 17, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Location: 135 South Pearl Street, Albany, NY 12202
Ages: 4–12
Registration Deadline: October 14, 2026

Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1999535112347?aff=oddtdtcreator

For questions, contact info@alicemoorecenter.org or visit www.alicemoorecenter.org.

Alice Moore Black Arts and Cultural Center
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Alice Moore Black Arts & Cultural Center
(518) 427‑8361
info@alicemoorecenter.org
(518) 427‑8361
Alice Moore Black Arts and Cultural Center
135 South Pearl Street
Albany, New York 12202
518-442-5620
writers@albany.edu
https://www.nyswritersinstitute.org