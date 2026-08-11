Klezmer by Candlelight

featuring Frank London’s Klezmer Brass Allstars with Eleanor Reissa

with a special pre-concert presentation of The Essential Klezmer with Seth Rogovoy

Experience the magic of Candlelight Concerts at the historic Colonial Theatre, where live music and the warm glow of hundreds of candles create an unforgettable evening. Set within the Colonial’s beautifully restored 1903 auditorium, these intimate performances transform exceptional music into a one-of-a-kind experience surrounded by elegance, history and atmosphere.

Grammy Award-winning trumpeter and composer Frank London leads his acclaimed Klezmer Brass Allstars in Vilde Mekhaye (Wild Ecstasy), a vibrant celebration of klezmer music—the joyful, soulful and high-energy musical tradition rooted in Eastern European Jewish culture. Known for electrifying performances that blend tradition with innovation, the ensemble has toured internationally and collaborated with leading artists from across the world music spectrum.

Joining the group is special guest vocalist Eleanor Reissa, the internationally acclaimed singer, actress, director and author whose distinguished career includes both Tony Award and Cannes Film Festival honors.

The ensemble features:

Frank London, trumpet

Michael Winograd, clarinet

Brian Drye, trombone

Ron Caswell, tuba

Ilya Shneyveys, accordion

Aaron Alexander, drums

Eleanor Reissa, guest vocalist

Frank London is a Grammy Award-winning trumpeter, composer and co-founder of the internationally renowned Klezmatics. Over a career spanning decades, he has collaborated with artists ranging from Itzhak Perlman and Angelique Kidjo to David Byrne and Pink Floyd, while helping bring klezmer music to audiences around the world.

Pre-Concert Presentation: The Essential Klezmer

Before the performance, join noted author and music historian Seth Rogovoy at 6:30pm in The Garage for The Essential Klezmer, a multimedia presentation exploring the history and evolution of klezmer music. Through music, images and storytelling, Rogovoy traces the journey of this rich musical tradition from Eastern European shtetls to contemporary concert stages. Presented by New Lehrhaus, the program offers audiences an engaging introduction to the artists, sounds and cultural history that continue to shape klezmer today.

Seth Rogovoy is the author of The Essential Klezmer: A Music Lover’s Guide to Jewish Roots and Soul Music and is widely recognized as one of the leading authorities on klezmer and Jewish music. He is also the artistic director of Yidstock: The Festival of New Yiddish Music at the Yiddish Book Center.