KITH Treats x MALK Summer Indulgence

An ode to beach days, tropical fruits, waves, and cold drinks that evoke summer vacations and sunny days, reimagined through a special partnership with MALK Organics. Kith Treats and MALK introduce two limited edition MALKshakes inspired by classic summer refreshments: The Sunset Sour and The Cool Breeze Colada.

The Cool Breeze Colada

Non-dairy vanilla ice cream infused with Frosted Flakes, pineapple, pineapple jam, coconut flakes, and MALK Organics Coconut Milk, garnished with coconut cold foam, a pineapple maraschino cherry cocktail skewer, topped with a MALK cocktail umbrella.

Allergens: Coconut, Pineapple, Wheat

The Sunset Sour

Non-dairy vanilla ice cream infused with Honey Bunches of Oats, almond, lemon cookie, and MALK Organics Almond Milk, garnished with almond cold foam, sliced almonds, a dried lemon, a maraschino cherry, topped with a MALK cocktail umbrella.

Allergens: Coconut, Almond, Wheat

Available from 6/26-7/12 or until supplies last at all US Kith Treats locations.