KaJe Movement Collective's “Behind the Rhythms: Choreography in Context”

Founded by Kara Jenelle Wade, this performance ensemble of radiant artistic Sistas embodying cultural legacy, creativity and powerful presence are rooted in rhythms of the African diaspora, social dance and contemporary expression. The collective integrates spoken word, musical composition and cinematic visuals in their choreography to honor the impact of Black histories, the vibrancy of Black joy and the urgency of liberation. Attendees will be welcomed into the creative process to witness how movement emerges from research rooted in culture, rituals and lived experience as well as to recognize choreography not only as performance, but as archive, language and a vessel for storytelling.