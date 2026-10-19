Kaatsbaan Cultural Park presents Quarter Turn: Sidra Bell Dance NY on Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 6PM at 120 Broadway Tivoli, NY 12583. Tickets start at $25 and can be reserved at https://kaatsbaan.org/seasonal-events-list/2026/3/5/6qukil8fcvltw6izwozsx0f5v49nnu-bwrrj-efjcz-y9sjk-n9dey-lcg9y.

Sidra Bell Dance New York celebrates 25 years in Quarter Turn, a special night of performance at Kaatsbaan. The dance company performs two seminal works, Bacchanale (iteration) and excerpts from IN￨REP: Introspection. A

brief Q&A and reception follow with objects on display from the company’s history and a toast in the Lobby Gallery. Audience members are encouraged to stay for both.

Bacchanale (iteration) is a new work commissioned by the John Cage Trust and performed with a live pianist. In 1940, dancer Syvilla Fort asked John Cage to compose an African-inflected work, Bacchanale, to be premiered at the Cornish School in Seattle. With no room on stage for a percussion ensemble, Cage slipped screws, bolts, and weatherstripping between the strings of a grand piano, and the prepared piano was born.

The company will also perform excerpts from IN￨REP: Introspection, a Bessie Award–nominated retrospective that spans its first two decades in a single composition. Bell calls it “a tapestry of the past with hints of the future.” It premiered at Gibney in October 2022 and earned Bell a 2023 Bessie nomination for Outstanding Choreographer.

This production has been made possible with funding from the John Cage Trust, New York State Council on the Arts, Danse Mirage Foundation, and Kaatsbaan Cultural Park.

Sidra Bell Dance New York (SBDNY) is a contemporary dance company founded in 2001 by choreographer Sidra Bell. The company is known for hyperkinetic movement and for combining dance, design, media, and fashion in a style all its own. Its immersive works explore identity, the human psyche, and the shape of time. SBDNY has performed throughout the US internationally, including serving as a cultural ambassador in Bulgaria and Turkey. Creative residencies include New York Live Arts, Kelly Strayhorn Theater (Pittsburgh), ODC Theater (San Francisco), and Vara Konserthus (Sweden). SBDNY runs an extensive education and mentorship program for young artists and MODULE Laboratory offers an improvisation-based space for movement and theater artists of all generations.

About Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

The mission of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence by providing artists at any stage of their careers with creative residencies at state-of-the-art facilities, and presenting audiences and communities with annual festivals, educational programs, and events. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, spoken and written word, and culinary and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and outdoor stages. Sited on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities’ space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement—just two hours north of New York City.

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as we aim to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects our society. We encourage a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in our programs and join our Board and Staff, and insist on being inclusive of all peoples regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, or physical or mental ability.

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