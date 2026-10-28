Kaatsbaan Cultural Park presents Nut/Cracked on Sunday, December 13, 2026 at 4PM and Monday, December 14, 2026 at 6:30PM at 120 Broadway Tivoli, NY 12583. Tickets start at $30 and can be reserved https://kaatsbaan.org/seasonal-events-list/2026/3/5/6qukil8fcvltw6izwozsx0f5v49nnu-bwrrj-efjcz-y9sjk-n9dey.

Nut/Cracked — The Bang Group’s beloved, witty response to The Nutcracker — returns to Kaatsbaan!

Choreographer David Parker draws inspiration from across the dance spectrum, blending tap, ballet, disco, and even bubble wrap to create a unique performance that reimagines Tchaikovsky’s iconic score. With renditions ranging from Duke Ellington to Glenn Miller, Nut/Cracked transforms the familiar into something delightfully unexpected.

Praised by The New York Times as “immensely entertaining” and “intensely musical,” this production combines humor and artistry in a way that will leave you seeing The Nutcracker in a whole new light.

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The Bang Group is a rhythm-driven, contemporary dance company at the intersection of percussive, classical, modern and social dance forms, some of which they’ve invented. Choreographer David Parker has diversified the root impulses of percussive dan, embracing a full-bodied and wide-ranging vision of dance and rhythmic expression that makes room for humor, classicism, drama, and a brawny intellect. The company was founded in New York City in 1995 and has toured and performed widely throughout North America and Europe.Funders include The Jerome Robbins Foundation, The Frederick Loewe Foundation, the New York Department of Cultural Affairs, The Doris Duke Foundation, and many more. David Parker is a Guggenheim Recipient as well as awards and citations from Art+Action, Dancers Responding To Aids, the Kurt Joss Awards, and the Contemporary Choreographic Awards in The Netherlands.

About Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

The mission of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence by providing artists at any stage of their careers with creative residencies at state-of-the-art facilities, and presenting audiences and communities with annual festivals, educational programs, and events. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, spoken and written word, and culinary and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and outdoor stages. Sited on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities’ space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement—just two hours north of New York City.

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as we aim to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects our society. We encourage a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in our programs and join our Board and Staff, and insist on being inclusive of all peoples regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, or physical or mental ability.

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