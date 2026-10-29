Kaatsbaan Cultural Park presents Jessica Lang Open Rehearsal

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park presents an open rehearsal with Jessica Lang on Saturday, December 19, 2026 at 3PM at 120 Broadway Tivoli, NY 12583. Tickets are free and can be reserved https://ci.ovationtix.com/36035/production/1293615?performanceId=11878283.

Join choreographer Jessica Lang for an open rehearsal that offers a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process for O’Keeffe: Kiss the Sky, a new ballet-opera for Washington National Opera.

While in residence, Jessica Lang is choreographing O’Keeffe: Kiss the Sky, a new ballet-opera that explores the life, relationships, and extraordinary visual world of Georgia O’Keeffe through the combined languages of opera and ballet.

Working with six dancers, librettist Kelley Rourke, and music by Christopher Tin, Lang will explore and develop the production’s dance sequences, giving audiences a rare glimpse into how movement, music, and storytelling begin to take shape in the studio.

This Washington National Opera production will premiere in March 2027 at the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, DC.

The residency is supported by Works & Process Residencies and other generous supporters.

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About Jessica Lang

Jessica Lang is an American director and choreographer based in New York City. She is Resident Choreographer at Pacific Northwest Ballet, Artist in Residence at Sarasota Ballet, Artistic Advisor at Kaatsbaan.

Since 1999, Lang has created more than 100 original works for companies worldwide, including American Ballet Theatre, The Royal Ballet, Vienna State Ballet, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, among others. Lang founded Jessica Lang Dance in 2011 and served as Artistic Director through 2019, touring to more than 85 cities worldwide. Her work has also been performed by numerous educational institutions across the country. She is the recipient of a Bessie Award, Arison Award, and Martha Hill Mid-Career Award.

Originally from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Lang is a graduate of The Juilliard School and a former member of Twyla Tharp’s company, THARP!, with which she toured internationally.

About Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

The mission of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence by providing artists at any stage of their careers with creative residencies at state-of-the-art facilities, and presenting audiences and communities with annual festivals, educational programs, and events. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, spoken and written word, and culinary and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and outdoor stages. Sited on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities’ space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement—just two hours north of New York City.

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as we aim to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects our society. We encourage a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in our programs and join our Board and Staff, and insist on being inclusive of all peoples regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, or physical or mental ability.

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