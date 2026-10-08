Kaatsbaan Cultural Park presents Dance Works by Vernard J. Gilmore on Saturday, October 17 at 6PM at 120 Broadway Tivoli, NY 12583. Tickets start at $20 and can be reserved at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36035/production/1292748?performanceId=11874779.

Vernard J. Gilmore returns to Kaatsbaan with an evening of mixed-repertoire performances. Leading with work he choreographed and danced during his career as a professional dancer at Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Gilmore will also feature new works by his company, La Verdad. Since retiring from a three-decade career with Alvin Ailey, Gilmore has been passionately developing new works imbued with personal stories and meaning. For this evening’s performance, he remounts repertory La Muette and new works developed while in residence at Kaatsbaan in April and this fall.

Revisiting and recasting work that premiered in 2017 at New York City Center, La Muette Reimagining explores the vulnerability of emotion—the unspoken truths that gather in the quiet den of ourselves. Centered on the weight carried in the Black American experience, this excerpt examines the constant demand to fit, to endure, to rise above. Home, a solo from La Verdad’s Unchainable Voices, speaks to the weight of losing one of life’s anchors. A striking blow of surrender, the solo navigates grief, memory, and the delicate search for balance. ERECT is a glimpse of a life unfolding—a search for meaning within the experiences that shape us, a journey that will return us to the vastness from which we came.

Of his time in residence, Gilmore shares that Kaatsbaan is a place where “ideas become language, language becomes movement, and movement becomes shared experience.”

The work of dancer and choreographer Vernard J. Gilmore (Chicago, IL) has been part of the Fire Island Dance Festival, Ailey Dancers Resource Fund concerts, Jazz Foundation of America Gala, Contemporary West Dance Theater, and Nimbus Dance Works. Gilmore trained at Curie Performing and Creative Arts High School in Chicago under Diane Holda, then was a scholarship student at The Ailey School and a member of Ailey II. He performed in the White House Dance Series under President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, and then for President Joseph Biden. Gilmore is a certified Zena Rommett Floor-Barre mentor and instructor, and a certified personal trainer with NASM. Mr. Gilmore was the recipient of the Jersey City Dance Artist Relief Fund from Nimbus Arts Center. He worked on the Disney film The Little Mermaid and most recently with the Joffrey Concert Group. He continues to choreograph and teach workshops and master classes around the world.

About Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

The mission of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence by providing artists at any stage of their careers with creative residencies at state-of-the-art facilities, and presenting audiences and communities with annual festivals, educational programs, and events. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, spoken and written word, and culinary and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and outdoor stages. Sited on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities’ space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement—just two hours north of New York City.

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as we aim to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects our society. We encourage a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in our programs and join our Board and Staff, and insist on being inclusive of all peoples regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, or physical or mental ability.

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