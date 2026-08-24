Kaatsbaan Cultural Park presents CRICKETS, opened by The Bearded Ladies Cabaret’s AAAHHHHHH: A Sing/Scream/Shout-Along Cabaret

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park presents CRICKETS, a concert opened by The Bearded Ladies Cabaret on Saturday, September 5, 2026 at 7PM on the Mountain Stage at 120 Broadway, Tivoli, NY 12583 as part of its 2026 Annual Festival. Tickets start at $35 and can be reserved at https://kaatsbaan.org/2026-festival-events/crickets.

Queer supergroup CRICKETS give an evening concert with a DJ dance party. Musicians Roddy Bottum (Faith No More), Michael O’Neill (MEN), and JD Samson (Le Tigre, MEN) supercharge the night with their messy minimalist punk-funk-electro-rant-queer-guitar-synthesizer-drum-machine stories. “A thumping new reprisal of toxic masculinity... delightful and delirious.” (Rolling Stone)

Opened by The Bearded Ladies Cabaret, their show AAAHHHHHH: A Sing/Scream/Shout- Along Cabaret, is for all their favorite people—misfits, rabble-rousers, chanteuses, and the people who love and need them. The Beards have invited special guest musicians and selected songs for an evening of singing, of stories, of community, and the power of coming together for a future filled with hope. Hosted by Jarbeaux and with special guests Carmine Covelli on drums and V. Shayne Frederick on keys.

About CRICKETS

CRICKETS, an intentionally minimal punk art dance band, formed in 2018 and released their debut album on Muddguts Records in the spring of 2020. Performances include The Kitchen, Basilica Soundscape, and Pioneer Works for Laura Parnes’s multiplatform installation film Tour Without End.

JD Samson (Vocals, Drum Machines) is a musician, composer, DJ, writer, performance artist, and educator whose work examines the relationship between the body, sound, and identity in popular music and live performance. Samson first gained recognition as a member of the groundbreaking electronic feminist punk band Le Tigre, alongside Johanna Fateman and Kathleen Hanna.

Michael O’Neill (Guitar/Yells and Claps) is a performing artist and a musician from Brooklyn. After graduating from Hampshire College, he moved to Chicago, where he formed the band Princess and became an organizer of Texas Ballroom, a DIY performance/event space. In 2006, he relocated to Brooklyn and joined The Ladybug Transistor. Soon after he was a founding member of the group MEN with JD Samson. MEN is a music/art collaborative project whose focus is the radical potential of dance music.

Roddy Bottum (Synthesizer/Yells and Claps) is a musician, writer, creator, and actor based in New York City. He started the band Faith No More in San Francisco in the early 1980s and toured the world, selling millions of records. In 1992, he came out of the closet and blew open the spectrum of what being gay in the world of rock music meant. That same year, he formed the critically acclaimed band Imperial Teen, cited as the original pioneers of alternative queer rock. In New York City since 2010, Bottum has performed and created records with Nastie Band and Man on Man, a band with his partner, Joey Holman. He is developing his Sasquatch opera project into a musical.

About The Bearded Ladies Cabaret

The Bearded Ladies Cabaret is a queer arts organization that sits on your lap and sings you a story. Whether it’s an opera, a home-made cabaret, a musical walking tour, or a show on a truck, the Beards employ song, spectacle, storytelling, and heart to welcome audiences into moments of joy, healing, and subversion. Through sharing original pieces and creating bespoke platforms for performance at home in Philadelphia, nationally, and abroad, they nurture artistic connections, with the belief in creating art, artistic spaces, and community rooted in the values of care, consent, transparency, clear and authentic communication, continual learning and accessibility. Their work has been seen at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Eastern State Penitentiary, Opera Philadelphia, Joe’s Pub, La MaMa, Works & Process, and Lincoln Center. Their signature programs, The Beardmobile and LATE NIGHT SNACKS, have provided a stage for over 500 queer and nightlife artists. @beardedladiescabaret

About Tickets

One performance ticket is $25. ($15. for students). Performance tickets do no include evening concerts.

Ticket Combo Packages for Same-Day Performances:

- A two-performance ticket combo is $40. ($25. for students)

- A three-performance ticket combo is $50. ($30. for students) *only available 8/29*

- Add an evening concert ticket to your combo and receive a $10 discount. This all-day pass maximizes discounts!

About Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

The mission of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence by providing artists at any stage of their careers with creative residencies at state-of-the-art facilities, and presenting audiences and communities with annual festivals, educational programs, and events. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, spoken and written word, and culinary and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and outdoor stages. Sited on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities’ space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement—just two hours north of New York City.

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as we aim to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects our society. We encourage a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in our programs and join our Board and Staff, and insist on being inclusive of all peoples regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, or physical or mental ability.

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