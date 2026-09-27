Juilliard Young Artist Concert Series

19th Year of Juilliard Young Artists Concert program kicks off Oct. 4 Featuring 2 Prized Students;

Also Will Serve as Musical Memorial Tributes to Late Co-Founder Marie Duane of Woodstock

WOODSTOCK—Two prize-winning classical musicians from the Juilliard School will appear in concert Sunday, October 4 as part of the Young Artists Concert Series which begins its 19th year at St. Gregory's Episcopal Church in Woodstock.

The top attractions are mezzo-soprano Sarah Lekaj of Kingston, who studied at Juilliard and is now a first-year medical student at Rutgers, and pianist Gracie Yeung who began her musical journey at the age of five in Beijing.

The October 4 concert begins at 3 pm in the beautiful sanctuary of St. Gregory's, 2578 Route 212 in Woodstock. This concert is of special note because it will be a tribute to its late co-founder Marie Duane of Woodstock and a long-time member of St. Gregory's.

Adelaide Roberts, who is on the Juilliard faculty and serves as artistic director for the program, will perform a special piano tribute. In addition, the concert will feature musical pieces and poetry readings from members of St. Gregory's.

"We cannot think of a better way to honor Marie Duane and continue this rich tradition that she orchestrated many years ago," said Scott

Widmeyer, events chair at St. Gregory's.

Everyone is welcome to this free concert. Donations are appreciated. A short social will follow the concert.