A film of The Whistlebinkies performing this Cage work in Surround Sound plus a conversation with Mode Records producer Brian Brandt.

Join us for a film screening of the traditional Scottish music group, The Whistlebinkies, performing John Cage's Scottish Circus, followed by a conversation with Brian Brandt of Mode Records. He's not only the producer of the film, but the Director of a an esteemed recording label with a long association with Cage, as well a remarkable catalog of many other 20th century and living musical luminaries. We'll chat about how this film was made, working with Cage, and the current challenges to completing Mode Record's longterm project of recording all that Cage composed. Various Mode Records recordings will also be available for sale!