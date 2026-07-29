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Jazz in the Valley Returns to Poughkeepsie's Waryas Park August 16, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Jazz in the Valley Returns to Poughkeepsie's Waryas Park August 16, 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Returning for its 26th year, Jazz in the Valley transforms the riverfront into a vibrant gathering place where veteran and emerging artists and music lovers come together to celebrate the enduring power of jazz. Don't miss AfricanRhythms – AlexBlake, Chief Baba Neil Clarke and Sharp Radway – inWestonalia, a centennial celebration of Randy Weston, the late NEA JazzMaster renowned for merging his bold jazz melodies with traditional Africanrhythms. Also taking the JITV stage are vocalist Lisa Fischer, pianist ZaccaiCurtis, bassist Luques Curtis, saxophonist/vocalist CamilleThurman with the Darrell Green Quartet and saxophonist and FestivalArtistic Director Javon Jackson. 

Waryas Park
$20-70
12:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

TRANSart & Cultural Services
845.943.2900
info@jazzinthevalleyny.com
http://jazzinthevalleyny.org

Artist Group Info

carolynmcclairpr@gmail.com
Waryas Park
Main Street
Poughkeepsie, New York 12601