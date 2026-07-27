Jazz Fest Day by Northampton Jazz Festival

Now in its 15th year, Jazz Fest Day 2026 features internationally touring jazz musicians performing in seven downtown Northampton venues throughout the day. From the “Ask Me About Jazz!” interactive jazz concert for elementary aged kids and their grownups to rising jazz star saxophonist Sarah Hanahan, pianist William Hill III and vocalist Champian Fulton, among many others – the Northampton Jazz Fest offers an intimate, up-close and personal experience of live jazz. Staged throughout the eclectic, artistic and walkable city of Northampton, this free jazz festival has become known nationally as a beacon of the spirit and joy that live music in an accessible community can offer.