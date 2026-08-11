Ivy League of Comedy Tour

Stand-up comedy show with Moody McCarthy, J-L Cauvin and Jane Condon

The Ivy League of Comedy brings together some of the sharpest comedic voices touring today for an evening of smart, relatable and laugh-out-loud stand-up. With credits spanning late-night television, major comedy festivals and national tours, this acclaimed lineup delivers a fast-paced night of clever humor and distinct comedic styles—all in one unforgettable show.

Leading the lineup is Moody McCarthy, known for his quick wit and offbeat observations, with appearances on America’s Got Talent, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Conan and The Late Show with David Letterman. A favorite on SiriusXM and comedy stages across the country, McCarthy’s understated delivery and sharp timing make him a standout performer.

Joining him is J-L Cauvin, whose pitch-perfect impressions and viral sketches have garnered more than 30 million views online. A veteran of The Late Late Show, The Howard Stern Show and ESPN Radio, Cauvin blends political satire with pop culture for a set that’s both current and wildly entertaining.

Also taking the stage is Jane Condon, whose smart, story-driven comedy has earned praise from The New York Times and The Associated Press. With appearances on The View, Last Comic Standing and more, Condon’s take on family, marriage and everyday life resonates with audiences everywhere.

Smart, quick-witted and effortlessly funny, The Ivy League of Comedy delivers a night of stand-up that’s as thoughtful as it is hilarious.