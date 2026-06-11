Ivalas String Quartet

The Friends of Music of Stamford, NY 40th Anniversary Season continues on Sunday, June 21 with a 3 pm concert by Ivalas Quartet. Featuring Reuben Kebede (violin), Tiani Butts (violin), Marcus Stevenson (viola), and Pedro Sánchez (cello), the acclaimed string quartet spotlights BIPOC composers alongside the standard repertoire, including the premiere of Derrick Skye’s Deliverance—a commission by Caramoor. For this engagement, they will perform works by Haydn, Skye, and Dvořák.

The ensemble was the Graduate Resident String Quartet at The Juilliard School from 2022 to 2024, where they studied with the Juilliard String Quartet. Ivalas Quartet won grand prize at the 2022 Coltman Chamber Music Competition, followed by a Salon de Virtuosi Career Grant in 2023, and served as the 2022-23 Ernst Stiefel String Quartet-in-Residence at Caramoor.

This event is generously hosted by the First Presbyterian Church at 96 Main Street, Stamford, NY. Admission is by donation at the door; the suggested donation is $15 per person, $10 for seniors & students. There is no charge for those under age 13. Cash or check only; no reservations or advance sales. Visit https://friendsmusic.org for more information about this concert and the rest of the Friends of Music 2026 season.

