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International Forum on Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences

International Forum on Mental Health & Behavioral Sciences

We're bringing top clinical investigators, neurosciences experts, and practicing psychiatrists to San Francisco, USA to explore shifting behavioral patterns and emerging mental health trends. This premium clinical environment is intentionally built to bridge the gap between academic laboratory research and real-world patient care, unlocking modern international partnerships.

345 Sixth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, United States
$749
09:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 14 Oct 2027
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Event Supported By

Researchriser
+1 (213) 337-8639
info@ifbehavior.researchriser.org
info@ifbehavior.researchriser.org

Artist Group Info

Elena Vance
info@ifbehavior.researchriser.org
https://ifbehavior.researchriser.org/
345 Sixth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, United States
345 Sixth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, United States
San Diego, California 92101
https://gaslampmeze.com/