© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Instructors Exhibition

Instructors Exhibition

This exhibition highlights original works by the Woodstock School of Art’s renowned instructors. Featuring a broad range of styles, techniques, and disciplines, the collection offers a unique look at the personal creative practices of the master artists who inspire and guide our student community.
Exhibition runs: June 12 – August 28, 2027
Opening Reception: Saturday, June 12, 2:00 – 4:00 pm
Gallery Hours 9am-3pm, Closed on Sundays

Woodstock School of Art
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Aug 28, 2027.

Event Supported By

Woodstock School of Art
8456792388
nina.doyle@woodstockschoolofart.org
http://www.woodstockschoolofart.org

Artist Group Info

heather@woodstockschoolofart.org
Woodstock School of Art
Woodstock School of Art
2470 ROUTE 212
WOODSTOCK, New York 12498
8456792388
heather@woodstockschoolofart.org
https://woodstockschoolofart.org/current-exhibitions/