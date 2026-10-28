Instructors Exhibition

This exhibition highlights original works by the Woodstock School of Art’s renowned instructors. Featuring a broad range of styles, techniques, and disciplines, the collection offers a unique look at the personal creative practices of the master artists who inspire and guide our student community.

Exhibition runs: June 12 – August 28, 2027

Opening Reception: Saturday, June 12, 2:00 – 4:00 pm

Gallery Hours 9am-3pm, Closed on Sundays

