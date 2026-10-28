Instructors Exhibition
Instructors Exhibition
This exhibition highlights original works by the Woodstock School of Art’s renowned instructors. Featuring a broad range of styles, techniques, and disciplines, the collection offers a unique look at the personal creative practices of the master artists who inspire and guide our student community.
Exhibition runs: June 12 – August 28, 2027
Opening Reception: Saturday, June 12, 2:00 – 4:00 pm
Gallery Hours 9am-3pm, Closed on Sundays
Woodstock School of Art
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Aug 28, 2027.
Event Supported By
Woodstock School of Art
8456792388
nina.doyle@woodstockschoolofart.org
Artist Group Info
heather@woodstockschoolofart.org
Woodstock School of Art
2470 ROUTE 212WOODSTOCK, New York 12498
8456792388
heather@woodstockschoolofart.org