In the Wake of the Sublime
In the Wake of the Sublime
Opening reception for the exhibition In the Wake of the Sublime on November 7, 2026, 2pm -5pm. Participating artists: Henry Crawley, Daniella Dooling, Ginnie Peterson, Wayne Toepp, Susan Wides, Robbie Wing. Performance by bassist Michael Bisio at 3pm. Exhibition continues through December 5, 2026.
Raphael Moser Gallery
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Raphael Moser Gallery
info@raphaelmosergallery.com
Raphael Moser Gallery
75 Bridge StreetCatskill, New York 12414
info@raphaelmosergallery.com