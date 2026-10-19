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In the Wake of the Sublime

In the Wake of the Sublime

Opening reception for the exhibition In the Wake of the Sublime on November 7, 2026, 2pm -5pm. Participating artists: Henry Crawley, Daniella Dooling, Ginnie Peterson, Wayne Toepp, Susan Wides, Robbie Wing. Performance by bassist Michael Bisio at 3pm. Exhibition continues through December 5, 2026.

Raphael Moser Gallery
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Raphael Moser Gallery
info@raphaelmosergallery.com
https://www.raphaelmosergallery.com
Raphael Moser Gallery
75 Bridge Street
Catskill, New York 12414
info@raphaelmosergallery.com
https://www.raphaelmosergallery.com