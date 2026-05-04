In the Next Room (or the vibrator play)
In the Next Room (or the vibrator play)
Set in the 1880s at the dawn of the electrical age, this witty and moving comedy explores intimacy, marriage, and the intersection of science and women’s wellbeing. When a doctor begins using a new electrical device to treat “hysteria,” the women around him begin to question the boundaries between medicine, pleasure, and connection. Ruhl’s acclaimed play is both hilarious and deeply human, blending Victorian manners with modern insight.
The Carriage House
15 - 30
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through May 16, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Party Theater
jointhepartytheater@gmail.com
The Carriage House
76 Main St.Stamford, New York 12167
jointhepartytheater@gmail.com