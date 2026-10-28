In Conversation: Suzan Frecon, Marcella Durand, and Kostas Anagnopoulos, Moderated by Anna Moschovakis

In conjunction with Invitation to the Light Factory | Suzan Frecon & Marcella Durand, join us for a conversation with painter Suzan Frecon, poet and translator Marcella Durand, and poet and founder/editor of Insurance Editions (publisher of The Light Factory) Kostas Anagnopoulos as they discuss their collaboration. The conversation will be moderated by poet, novelist, translator, and the University at Albany English Department’s Poet-in-Residence Anna Moschovakis.

Suzan Frecon is known for abstract oil paintings and works on paper that—as she describes her practice—“speak for themselves.” Made over long stretches of time, her work invites the viewer’s sustained attention: these, she says, “are not pictures that you look at. They are paintings that you experience.”

Marcella Durand’s most recent book is The Temple of Happiness, published by Black Square Editions in summer 2026. Her previous book, A Winter Triangle, received the 2024 Poetic Justice Institute Prize (Fordham University Press, 2025). She is the co-editor with Jennifer Firestone of Other Influences: The Untold History of Avant-Garde Feminist Poetry (MIT Press, 2024).

Kostas Anagnopoulos continues the long-standing tradition of poets publishing poets through his small press, Insurance Editions, and is the author of Moving Blanket (Ugly Duckling Presse, 2010) and Night Painting (Cuneiform, 2026).

Anna Moschovakis is a writer, translator, and performer. Her most recent book is An Earthquake Is a Shaking of the Surface of the Earth, an unhinged novel about shadow selves, cults, and method acting. She lives in the Catskill Mountains and at the edge of the Mojave Desert.

Free parking will be available during the event in the State Quad student parking lot.

