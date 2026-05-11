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Hydropower on the West Canada

Hydropower on the West Canada

Hydropower on the West Canada
A Kuyahoora Valley Historical Society presentation by Dick Goodney.
Saturday, May 30 – 2 pm at the Newport Baptist Church, 7497 Main St., Newport, NY
This presentation is free and open to the public. Refreshments served.

First Baptist Church of Newport
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Kuyahoora Valley Historical Society
315 845-8015
wayget@ntcnet.com
First Baptist Church of Newport
7497 Main St.
Newport, New York 13416
315 845-8434
wayget@ntcnet.com