Hydropower on the West Canada
Hydropower on the West Canada
Hydropower on the West Canada
A Kuyahoora Valley Historical Society presentation by Dick Goodney.
Saturday, May 30 – 2 pm at the Newport Baptist Church, 7497 Main St., Newport, NY
This presentation is free and open to the public. Refreshments served.
First Baptist Church of Newport
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Kuyahoora Valley Historical Society
315 845-8015
wayget@ntcnet.com
First Baptist Church of Newport
7497 Main St.Newport, New York 13416
315 845-8434
wayget@ntcnet.com