Bundle up as you step into the enchanting world of 19th-century holiday traditions with Hyde Hall’s Victorian Christmas Tours. Experience the magic of the season as it was celebrated 200 years ago. During these guided visits, immerse yourself in festive cheer as you learn about historical holiday customs and explore Hyde Hall adorned with lush greenery and flickering candles. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to savor the spirit of a Victorian Christmas on a transcendent journey through time, leaving guests with nostalgic and unforgettable memories.• Extended periods of walking and climbing stairs are required.

CHECK WEBSITE FOR EXACT TIMES AS THEY DIFFER ON SUNDAY

Costumed reenactments

Signature Christmas spirits

Holiday music

• Enter through Glimmerglass State Park (1527 Co Rd 31, Cooperstown, NY 13326)