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HYBRID talk about Ukrainians by an Ukrainian American

HYBRID talk about Ukrainians by an Ukrainian American

HYBRID talk by Donna Wolansky, who was born in a refugee camp in Germany after World War II, emigrated to the U.S. and has been an arts manager, a computer programmer / system designer, a music teacher / performer, and a high school teacher. She is now a court interpreter for Ukrainians. She will talk about “The Unknown Ukraine: Common misperceptions, misdirections, and occasional lies".

New Paltz Community Center
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Hudson Valley Humanists
auer732@gmail.com
hudsonvalleyhumanists.org
New Paltz Community Center
2 Veterans Way
New Paltz, New York 12561