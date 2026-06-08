HYBRID talk about Ukrainians by an Ukrainian American
HYBRID talk about Ukrainians by an Ukrainian American
HYBRID talk by Donna Wolansky, who was born in a refugee camp in Germany after World War II, emigrated to the U.S. and has been an arts manager, a computer programmer / system designer, a music teacher / performer, and a high school teacher. She is now a court interpreter for Ukrainians. She will talk about “The Unknown Ukraine: Common misperceptions, misdirections, and occasional lies".
New Paltz Community Center
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Hudson Valley Humanists
auer732@gmail.com
New Paltz Community Center
2 Veterans WayNew Paltz, New York 12561