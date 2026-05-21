HVA Summer Photo Contest

Spectacular water views, mesmerizing forest scenes, fascinating wildlife interactions, and intricate plant patterns – western Connecticut is full of natural beauty! This summer, we want to see YOUR outdoor photos featuring the places, critters, and flora you love.

Grab your cameras and phones and submit photos from May 23, until September 7, for the chance to be featured (with credit) on the Housatonic Valley Association website, social pages, and in our e-blasts. We’ll also be giving away some fun, pop-up prizes every few weeks, along with a grand prize in September: a stay at the Manor House Inn in Norfolk, CT.

Plus, a selection of finalist photos, chosen by our panel of judges, will be displayed in a gallery at the Mattatuck Museum in Waterbury, CT, in October!

The only rule? Your photo must be captured in one of the 83 towns in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York that make up the Housatonic River watershed. Learn more and submit photos at hvaphotos.org.

The only conservation organization dedicated to the entire tri-state Housatonic Watershed, the Housatonic Valley Association acts to protect the natural character and environmental health of the region from the Berkshires to Long Island Sound. Learn more at hvatoday.org.