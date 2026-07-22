Hudson River Maritime Museum Golf Tournament at Woodstock Golf Club
Hudson River Maritime Museum Golf Tournament at Woodstock Golf Club
All skill levels are welcome for this friendly 18 hole, four person scramble and day of great golf in support of a meaningful cause. 100% of proceeds from the tournament will go towards HRMM’s sustainability initiative; a fund dedicated to helping HRMM create a climate resilient campus.
Players can sign up as a foursome or singles and may request either morning or afternoon flights. Registration is $200 per player. Not a golfer but love a great locally and sustainably sourced Hudson Valley farm to table luncheon? We have you covered! Join Us Just for Lunch - $45.00
Morning Flight (8:00 AM–12:00 PM)
Afternoon Flight (1:00 PM–5:00 PM)
Includes continental breakfast and a farm to table lunch at Noon.
Questions? Interested in becoming a sponsor?
Email Jen Bousliman or call 845-338-0071 extension 14