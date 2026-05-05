Hudson-Mohawk Chorale-CELEBRATE 10 YEARS TOGETHER CONCERT + GALA!

The Hudson-Mohawk Chorale will perform their spring concert, entitled, "Celebrate! Ten Years Together", on Sunday, May 31, at 3:00 pm, at First Reformed Church of Scotia, 224 N. Ballston Ave., Scotia. Songs celebrating our world, our land, and our country's 250th birthday will feature pieces by: Kurt Bestor, Lee Dengler, William Billings, Alfred Fedak, Karen Marrolli, Wolfgang Mozart, Joseph Piontek, Sarah Quartel, Joan Szymko, Gwyneth Walker, and Mack Willberg. Special guest soloist will be Andrew Berger. Ticket costs are: General Admission $25, $10 for students with IDs, and FREE for children 17 and under. They may be purchased at the door or online (small service charges apply).

A Ten Year Gala Celebration will take place after the concert, featuring a 5 course buffet meal, cash bar, and live music, from 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Van Curler Room, SUNY Schenectady, 78 Washington Ave., Schenectady. Tickets are on sale for the public, but seating is limited.

Please visit our website for more information and to purchase tickets for the concert and/or the meal.