Richard S. Jackson Jr. and Cornelia Brooke Gilder will talk about their magnificent, newly reissued landmark book.

Enjoy a fascinating private tour of the great country estates of the Berkshires with the authors of the “Houses of the Berkshires” – now available again in a reissue of the acclaimed, sumptuously illustrated original edition.

The talk is free and open to the public.

A reception and book signing will follow the event.

Co-sponsored by Shaker Mill Books and The West Stockbridge Historical Society.

Please register at weststockbridgehistory.org

