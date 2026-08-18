Houses of the Berkshires
Houses of the Berkshires
Richard S. Jackson Jr. and Cornelia Brooke Gilder will talk about their magnificent, newly reissued landmark book.
Enjoy a fascinating private tour of the great country estates of the Berkshires with the authors of the “Houses of the Berkshires” – now available again in a reissue of the acclaimed, sumptuously illustrated original edition.
The talk is free and open to the public.
A reception and book signing will follow the event.
Co-sponsored by Shaker Mill Books and The West Stockbridge Historical Society.
Please register at weststockbridgehistory.org
West Stockbridge Historical Society
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
West Stockbridge Historical Society
4132325055
West Stockbridge Historical Society
9 Main St.West Stockbridge, Massachusetts 01266
4132320127
info@weststockbridgehistory.org