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Houses of the Berkshires

Houses of the Berkshires

Richard S. Jackson Jr. and Cornelia Brooke Gilder will talk about their magnificent, newly reissued landmark book.

Enjoy a fascinating private tour of the great country estates of the Berkshires with the authors of the “Houses of the Berkshires” – now available again in a reissue of the acclaimed, sumptuously illustrated original edition.

The talk is free and open to the public.
A reception and book signing will follow the event.

Co-sponsored by Shaker Mill Books and The West Stockbridge Historical Society.
Please register at weststockbridgehistory.org

West Stockbridge Historical Society
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

West Stockbridge Historical Society
4132325055
weststockbridgehistory.org
West Stockbridge Historical Society
9 Main St.
West Stockbridge, Massachusetts 01266
4132320127
info@weststockbridgehistory.org
weststockbridgehistory.org