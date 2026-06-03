On Friday, June 19th from 5pm to 7pm, HomeFarm at Undermountain will hold “Horse d’Oeuvres for the Herd” on the farm at 400 Under Mountain Road in Lenox. Tickets for the nonprofit fundraiser sponsored by Performance Automotive are $40 per person. Advance purchase of tickets at https://tinyurl.com/een7przs is highly encouraged. All proceeds go to care of HomeFarm’s horses.

The rain or shine event promises to be an unforgettable evening overlooking iconic Parsons Marsh, where HomeFarm’s beautiful herd of horses grazes against one of the Berkshires’ most breathtaking views. Participants will enjoy cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, music and good company while supporting the horses and mission of HomeFarm at Undermountain. In case of rain, the event will be held in an indoor riding area overlooking the marsh.

The mission of HomeFarm at Undermountain is to preserve and restore the historic farm buildings, protect the beautiful views, and introduce people to the healthful benefits of interaction with animals and the land.

