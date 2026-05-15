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Horicon Free Public Library, Brant Lake, Warren County: Launch of Teen Zone

Horicon Free Public Library, Brant Lake, Warren County: Launch of Teen Zone

The Teen Zone is a welcoming space specifically for teens ages 13-19 to decompress and explore their interests. The environment supports both individual and collaborative activities, featuring a curated collection of graphic novels, YA Books, tabletop gaming resources, and dedicated areas for creative work and study. Teen Zone launch will be in Horicon Free Public Library, 6604 State Route 8, Brant Lake, NY, Warren County on Monday, June 15th, 2026 from 3pm-7pm. For more information, please visit horiconlibrary.sals.edu or contact the library at 518-494-4189.

Horicon Free Public Library
03:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 15 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Horicon Free Public Library, Brant Lake
518-494-4189
KSmith@sals.edu
https://horiconlibrary.sals.edu/
Horicon Free Public Library
6604 State Route 8
Brant Lake, New York 12815
518-494-4189
KSmith@sals.edu
https://horiconlibrary.sals.edu/