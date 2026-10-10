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Hoosac Valley Explorer Pumpkin Patch Excursion

Hoosac Valley Explorer Pumpkin Patch Excursion

ADAMS, Mass. The Berkshire Scenic Railway Museum will run the Hoosac Valley Explorer Pumpkin Patch Excursion on October 17 to 18 and 24 to 25, with departures at 11:00 AM and 2:00 PM.

The vintage train travels the historic Hoosac Valley line to a pumpkin patch stop created just for this season. Children step off to hand-pick a pumpkin to take home, one for every child aboard, and families have time for fall photos before the ride back to Adams. The excursion is new for 2026 and runs two weekends only.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $18 for children in coach, with First Class from $35, and available now at https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/berkshiretrains/items/753270/?full-items=yes. Parking is available at 55 Depot Street in Adams, and trains board at the platform at 4 Hoosac Street.

The Berkshire Scenic Railway Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization preserving the railroading heritage of western Massachusetts. For more information visit berkshiretrains.org.

Berkshire Scenic Railroad Museum & Train Rides
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

The Berkshire Scenic Railway Museum

Artist Group Info

jen@chapmanconsultingco.com
Berkshire Scenic Railroad Museum & Train Rides
4 Hoosac Street
Adams, Massachusetts 01220
https://www.berkshiretrains.org/