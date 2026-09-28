The Second Homelands PowWow – Tending the Fire

October 3 - 4, 2026

Shakespeare & Company

70 Kemble Street, Lenox, MA 01240

Join us for the Second Homelands PowWow – Tending the Fire, a vibrant, family-friendly celebration of Indigenous culture, community, and connection in the heart of the Mohican homelands. This welcoming event brings together people of all ages for a weekend filled with traditional dancing, drumming, live music, Native arts & crafts, storytelling, cultural education, artisan vendors, and delicious food.

The Homelands PowWow is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit fundraising event dedicated to honoring and reconnecting the Stockbridge-Munsee Mohican people with their ancestral homelands in the Berkshire region of Western New England. Funds raised through ticket sales, donations, sponsorships, and community support help put on the event, along with providing travel support and lodging for Tribal members journeying from their Reservation in Wisconsin to return home to these sacred lands.

Whether you're attending your first PowWow or have been part of PowWow traditions for years, you'll find opportunities to learn, celebrate, and connect with Indigenous culture through music, dance, art, and community.

Event Schedule

Saturday, October 3, 2026

Grounds Open: 10:00 AM

Grand Entry: 12:00 PM

Grounds Close: 6:00 PM

Sunday, October 4, 2026

Grounds Open: 10:00 AM

Grand Entry: 12:00 PM

Grounds Close: 6:00 PM

Admission

Adults: $20 per day | $30 weekend pass

Youth (5-12): $10 per day | $15 weekend pass

Seniors (65+): $10 per day | $15 weekend pass

FREE: Children under 5

FREE: Veterans

FREE: Dancers in Full Regalia

Head Staff

Co-MCs: Nimunaw Shundaw Williams (Stockbridge-Munsee) & Aaron Athey (Mohegan)

Arena Director: Enaem Kinepoway (Stockbridge-Munsee, Oneida, Ojibwe, Menominee)

Host Drum: Gii Taa'Se Singers

Invited Drums: RezDogs, SugarBush

All Are Welcome!!

Bring your family, friends, and neighbors for a weekend of cultural celebration, learning, and connection. The Homelands PowWow is a welcoming event for all ages and backgrounds.

For Tickets, Donations, Sponsorships & Volunteer Opportunities

Website: www.homelandspowwow.org

Email: info@homelandspowwow.org

Please Note: No Drugs • No Alcohol • No Violence • Service Animals Only

Come help us celebrate culture, community, and homecoming as we continue Tending the Fire in the Mohican Homelands.

