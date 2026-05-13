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Holyoke Pride Rainbow Run

Holyoke Pride Rainbow Run

Join us for the third annual Holyoke Pride Rainbow Run, one of the many exciting events hosting by Holyoke Pride throughout the month of June. Take a walk or run around one of Holyoke's best outdoor gems, Ashley Reservoir. Bib pickup and same day registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. inside the lower floor of the Holyoke Elks building.
Race timing through chip timing, as well as finish line photos, provided by Presidential Timing. There will also be several local craft, food, and nonprofit vendors, as well as Jammin 100.1/Bomba 104.5 providing great music.
Sign up by May 23rd to be guaranteed a shirt.

Ashley Reservoir / Holyoke Lodge of Elks
$25 for 1 mile walk, $35 for 5K.
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Holyoke Pride
info@holyokepride.org
holyokepride.org
Ashley Reservoir / Holyoke Lodge of Elks
250 Whitney Avenue
Holyoke, Massachusetts 01040