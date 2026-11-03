Holiday Concert by Pianist Katya Grineva
Holiday Concert by Pianist Katya Grineva
his holiday season, acclaimed pianist Katya Grineva returns to Carnegie Hall for A Classical Holiday, a captivating afternoon of music, wonder, and inspiration. On Sunday, December 27, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., Grineva will take the stage at Stern Auditorium for her 24th appearance—the most by a female solo artist—and her first holiday matinee designed to welcome families and young audiences to the extraordinary world of classical music.
Carnegie Hall
$50 and Up
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 27 Dec 2026
Carnegie Hall
57th Street & 7th AvenueNew York ,