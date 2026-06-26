Hidden Life of the Great Swamp Nature Hike with HVA

Join HVA on a guided exploration of New York’s Great Swamp! One of the largest freshwater wetlands in the state, you’ll learn all about the complex ecosystems that surround the boardwalk trail while looking for wildlife and discussing wetland ecology and conservation with the HVA team. Don’t miss this chance to explore one of the region’s most important habitats along the Appalachian Trail corridor!

Participants will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, at the Great Swamp Boardwalk on the Appalachian Trail. This 2.5-hour hike is about 3 miles and is appropriate for all ages. Registration is limited, so please reserve your spot today!

The only conservation organization dedicated to the entire tri-state Housatonic River watershed, the Housatonic Valley Association acts to protect the natural character and environmental health of the region, from the Berkshires to Long Island Sound, through river restoration projects, land conservation initiatives, and environmental educational programs. Learn more at hvatoday.org.