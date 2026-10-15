Helderberg Anti-Rent - NYS History Month Presentation

“Helderberg Anti-Rent” with Peter Farquharson, on October 17th at 1PM inside the Enders House for our 11th Annual NYS History Month Lecture series.

Join us as we welcome Thacher State Parks educator, Peter Farquharson who will offer this look into the Helderberg Anti-Rent War.

In the mid-1800s, tenant farmers across eastern New York sought to end feudal land practices still common across the region. This introductory lecture will explore the origin of this system, how tenants sought to end it, and the enduring legacy of their pursuits.

This program is free and open to the public. Held inside the Enders House on Schoharie Street, adjacent to our Visitor Center/Museum. For more details, contact the site: SchoharieCrossing@parks.ny.gov or 518-829-7516