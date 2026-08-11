with special guest Whiskey City

Step back into the golden era of 2000s country with Heartland, the band behind one of the most beloved father-daughter songs ever recorded. Their #1 hit “I Loved Her First” became an instant classic—a heartfelt anthem that has soundtracked countless weddings, milestone moments and unforgettable walks onto the dance floor. With its tender storytelling and emotional pull, the song continues to resonate with fans, bringing audiences to their feet the moment those familiar opening notes begin.

Now, nearly 20 years later, Heartland returns with that same signature blend of heart-on-your-sleeve lyrics and warm, radio-ready country sound. Featuring founding members Craig Anderson, his brother Todd and longtime guitarist Mike Myerson, joined by new lead vocalist Lance Horton, the band is honoring its roots while embracing a fresh chapter. New music including the reflective single “No Tomorrow” and fan-favorite “The Tractor Rolls” continues Heartland’s tradition of storytelling—songs about family, hometowns and the moments that matter most.

Heartland’s live show is filled with nostalgia, harmony-rich country and songs that hit straight to the heart. From tear-jerking ballads to feel-good country rock, this is an evening of music that feels like home.